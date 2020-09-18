It appears Halle Berry's got a new man in her life — musician Van Hunt!

The Oscar winner, 54, seemingly confirmed she and Hunt were dating when she shared a pic of herself wearing a Van Hunt T-shirt Thursday on Instagram. In the pic, the "X-Men" star looks as blissful as can be as she enjoys a drink while rocking a cute pageboy cap.

"now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," Berry wrote in the caption. Hunt shared the same pic on his Instagram page, captioning it, "there you go..."

Berry's post comes two months after she excited Instagram followers by sharing a pic of her feet next to a man's feet, captioning the intimate shot, "sunday, funday❤️." About a month later, she posted another cute footsie pic, still not revealing her new beau's name.

Hunt shared a photo of his own in August of a mystery woman kissing him on the cheek. "kisses land softly," he wrote alongside it.

Naturally, now that the cat's out of the bag, fans want to know everything they can about Berry's new boyfriend. Well, we're here to help, so here are a few things you should know about Van Hunt.

Who is Halle Berry's new boyfriend?

He's a Grammy-winning musician

For starters, Hunt, 50, is a funk and R&B musician who's released several full-length albums. He sings and plays guitar, bass, drums, keyboards and more.

Van Hunt and Randy Jackson at the 2007 Grammys. FilmMagic

Hunt won a Grammy in 2007 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2007 for appearing on a tribute cover of the Sly and the Family Stone song "Family Affair" from the album "Different Strokes by Different Folks."

He was also nominated in 2006 for a Grammy, for Best Urban/Alternative Performance for his song "Dust."

He's a dad

Hunt keeps his personal life private but we do know he has one teenage son. In a 2011 interview, he opened up about how much he loved being a dad. "It is a lot of fun! I can’t imagine anybody not wanting to explore the opportunity to be a father, if you should decide to have a child," he gushed.

He's inspired by strong women

Hunt told Essence in 2015 that he's inspired by watching women rise to the challenge after being underestimated.

The musician said, "There’s something very powerful about being neglected. It puts you in a position of being able to surprise people with your abilities. I’ve learned that women have been able to turn the tables in that way within our very misogynistic society."

Van Hunt with Mary J. Blige in 2006. FilmMagic

As for Berry, no one's ever questioned her strength. In addition to winning a historic Oscar — Berry became the first and only Black woman to win best actress at the Academy Awards in 2002 for "Montser's Ball" —and later reinventing herself as an action star, she's a mom of two. She shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and 6-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2016.

Berry was also previously married to former pro baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and to musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.