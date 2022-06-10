'I had a panic attack': Britney Spears opens up about wedding day in first post since ceremony

Britney Spears has just begun having her fun.

The 40-year-old pop star tied the knot on Thursday and is now sharing details of her fairy-tale-worthy wedding.

In a post shared to her Instagram page on Friday, the “Slumber Party” singer described having jitters the morning of her big day and sharing yet another kiss with Madonna.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!” she captioned the post, which featured pictures of the singer on the day of the wedding.

The pictures showed the singer in her wedding gown (designed by Donatella Versace) alongside her new groom Sam Asghari. The photos also showed the singer with Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton.

The newlywed also took the opportunity to send thanks and appreciation to jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb for helping to curate her glam look as well as cosmetic artists Charlotte and Sofia Tillbury for doing her makeup.

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!,” she finished up the post which tagged Asghari.

Asghari and Spears announced their engagement in September 2021. The two met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in October 2016 and started dating a few months later, she has said.

The couple wed on June 9 at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, which is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.