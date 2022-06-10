Britney Spears, Sam Asghari get restraining order against Jason Alexander after wedding crash attempt

Britney Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, have obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander after Alexander was arrested at their Thousand Oaks, California, home on Thursday while trying to crash their wedding.

“He is incarcerated and under an Emergency Protective Order," Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told TODAY in a statement on Friday, saying he looked forward to working with law enforcement "to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be."

"This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride," he concluded.

Police responded to a report of trespassing at the home at about 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Initially, Alexander was tasered and arrested on suspicion of a 2016 felony warrant out of Napa County for grand theft and buying or receiving stolen property, according to Ventura and Napa county sheriff's offices.

He was later arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County, a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman told TODAY.

TMZ reported that Alexander, 40, had gone live on his Instagram page, saying he was trying to crash Spears’ wedding. TODAY has not independently seen the video, which is no longer visible on his page.

Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears, at a 2005 event in Hollywood, California. Enos Solomon / FilmMagic

According to the emergency protective order court documents obtained by TODAY, this was not the first time Alexander has trespassed on Spears' property. During the incident on Thursday, he was armed with a knife, the documents state.

Vogue reported that guests in attendance at the backyard wedding included the likes of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace. The bride and groom reportedly said their vows in a 10-minute ceremony before the evening-long celebration at their home.

Alexander and Spears were famously married for 55 hours in 2004 before getting their union annulled.

The restraining order means Alexander is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears and Asghari, and isn't allowed within 100 yards of their Thousand Oaks home.

Alexander is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT at the Ventura Superior Courthouse.