A horse-drawn carriage, Madonna and more! Inside Britney Spears’ wedding

New photos are giving fans a glimpse of Britney Spears’ intimate yet luxurious wedding celebrations.

The pop star, 40, tied the knot Thursday with her longtime love, Sam Asghari, 28, at their home in Los Angeles.

By all accounts, the event had the vibes of a dreamy fairy tale, with Spears explaining to Vogue that she wanted the decor to center on “warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush and reds.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9. Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

In one photo shared by Vogue, a white horse with golden hooves pulled a white carriage covered in pink and white flowers.

The "Swimming in the Stars" singer kept her bridal look classic and elegant, sporting a custom, off-the-shoulder Versace gown with a long veil. Asghari also looked sharp in a Versace tux.

Spears rocked plenty of bling on her special day, including drop earrings, a diamond heart-shaped necklace and tennis bracelet from celebrity jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, according to Vogue.

Britney Spears and Madonna re-create their iconic kiss from the 2003 MTV VMAs. Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

The bride’s makeup look was created by Charlotte Tilbury and Sofia Tilbury, who congratulated “the beautiful, talented, endlessly kind and radiantly glowing” Spears in a joint Instagram post.

They also revealed the products they used to create Spears’ “soft smokey eye, peachy, glowing cheeks” and “the perfect nude-pink bridal lip.”

Spears told Vogue she wanted the wedding to be “a small and beautiful moment with family and friends” — which in the singer’s case, included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and other stars.

Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez were among the famous wedding guests. Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

The couple left the festivities just after 10 p.m. in a Rolls Royce, according to Vogue, while other guests stayed on to party.

Spears announced her engagement in September, showing off her ring on Instagram.

The wedding was intimate yet luxurious. Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

In April, the couple shared on social media that they were expecting their first child together. Sadly, they announced the following month that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“Our love for each other is our strength,” the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”