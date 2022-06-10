Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's kiss when they said "I do" wasn't the only headline-worthy lip-lock at the couple's wedding this week.

During the festivities, the bride re-created what is possibly her most famous smooch ever when she shared a kiss with one of her celebrity guests, Madonna.

Spears, 40, married her longtime love in a Southern California ceremony Thursday after announcing her engagement to Asghari in September 2021. The star-studded affair drew in celebrities like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and the Material Girl herself, Madonna.

While catching up with the singer, Spears reenacted the renowned kiss they shared at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. In case you somehow managed to miss the moment, which has lived in VMAs infamy ever since, the two singers shared a spicy kiss while performing onstage with Christina Aguilera at the awards show.

Madonna and Spears share a kiss at Spears' wedding on June 9, 2022. Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

In the photo from this week, Spears can be seen rocking a bright red minidress and metallic heels, with her blond locks swept up into a wavy ponytail. As she bends down a bit, she gives Madonna, who was dressed in a vibrant multicolored frock, a quick peck on the lips.

It's been nearly two decades since the two music icons shocked viewers with their smooch, and the pals seem to be pretty close after all these years.

While Spears was attempting to end her conservatorship, Madonna publicly voiced her support for the star. In a post to her Instagram story in 2021, the singer wore a white T-shirt with “Britney Spears” written on the front and captioned the photo, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago!”

In January 2022, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon shared a throwback photo of herself posing with Spears around the time of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Spears and Asghari seemed to enjoy a fun-filled wedding day, but the newlyweds did have one unwelcome guest attempt to crash the party. Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for less than three days in 2004, was arrested for trespassing at their California home.