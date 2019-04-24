Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 24, 2019, 6:01 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Pink wanted a new baby, so husband Carey Hart gave her one that goes zero to 60 in about four seconds.

The pop singer posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday with her sweet new motorcycle, joking that Hart, a former professional motocross rider, had the bike built for her instead of conceiving a third child together.

"My ❤️ won’t give me another baby, so he built me one,'' she wrote. "She rips. #indianscout #shenasty #fastandnasty #whatshouldwenameher"

Commenters came up with some suggestions for what to name her new Indian Scout bike, ranging from Betty to Penny to Scarlett.

As for Pink's non-mechanical children, she announced on Monday's episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she will no longer share photos of her kids, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, on social media because of the barrage of negativity in the comments.

"I don’t like how brave people are anonymously, and rude, just mean. Mean, mean-spirited,'' she told DeGeneres.

The last straw came after she posted a photo on Instagram of her with Jameson and Willow befriending a pelican and she received negative comments because Jameson wasn't wearing a diaper.

"People went as far as saying, ‘Someone should call child services,’ because he didn't have a diaper on, and ‘How dare I?’ — just some of the nastiest things,” she told DeGeneres. "I cried so hard after that, because I like to share my family. ... I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done. And I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it."

It was the latest run-in with online trolls, as a few weeks earlier she slammed a commenter who criticized her for sharing another family photo on Instagram. In December, she responded to a commenter who questioned her husband’s parenting.

Now if the negativity of social media gets her down, she can always hop on her new motorcycle, hit the open road and forget all about it for a little while.