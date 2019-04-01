Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 1, 2019, 12:42 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Meena Hart Duerson

What started as an innocent family moment turned into a harsh critique of social media on Sunday, as Pink took to Instagram to blast “disgusting” commenters for writing graphic messages about her toddler son’s body.

The singer had originally shared a photo of herself with her two children, poolside, interacting with a pelican.

But by Sunday afternoon she’d deleted the image and replaced it with an updated version in which she’d scribbled over her son Jameson’s lower body to cover up the fact that he wasn’t wearing any bottoms – a detail she said she hadn’t been aware of until people started to call it out in the comments.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote in the caption of the new photo. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Appalled by the comments she received, Pink took down the photo and slammed the current social media climate.

“I deleted it because you’re all f—ing disgusting,” she wrote. “And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there.”

The singer and mom of two (Jameson, 2, is little brother to Willow Sage, 7) is no stranger to social media trolls.

Just a few weeks ago, she slammed a commenter who criticized her for sharing another family photo on Instagram. And in December, she wrote a detailed response to a commenter who questioned her husband’s parenting.

On Sunday, Pink’s updated post was resonating with fans – it had been liked almost 400,000 times within 7 hours of posting. And while she turned off comments on that post, her fans took to the comments of her other recent images to leave their support.

“Sorry people are running their mouths on your child,” wrote one user. “It’s disgusting and disgraceful.”

“Wow…I guess I didn’t examine the pelican photo because I didn’t even notice that Jameson didn’t have any bottoms on,” wrote another. “I noticed a cute photo of a mama and her babies enjoying a moment in life…those who say anything more than that need their heads checked!”