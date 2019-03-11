Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 2:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Family time is precious to Pink, which is why husband Carey Hart and their two children travel alongside her as she continues her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour — and she has the pics to prove it.

The singer has documented all the family fun on social media, with photos and videos that show daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2, playing backstage, watching from the audience and just being kids at various hotels across the globe.

And last week, she gave her fans another peek at family life on the road with a sweet shot she shared on Instagram — but things didn't stay sweet for long.

"At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner," Pink wrote alongside pic of the four. "As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy."

The youngest member of the family had an adorably grumpy look on his face.

While most of Pink's fans and followers commented about how cute kids are, how important family time is and what a great multitasking mom she is, there were a few critics, and one in particular caught the 39-year-old's eye.

Pink with husband Carey Hart and kids Willow and Jameson when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February. Reuters

The commenter seemed to take issue with Pink claiming to have "shut the door to the outside world," and wrote, "Except it's posted on ig."

Pink wasted no time firing back.

"Yes I like to promote healthy stuff," she responded, explaining her reason for posting. "I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D----- BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F----."

That bluntness earned cheers from fans, but the original offender returned to make it known that he was a fan, too, writing, "Well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday in Nashville...still love the music."

If that was meant to turn Pink's tone around, it was a miss.

"That doesn't change my answer," she shot back. "That just makes you confused."

Pink is no stranger to taking commenters to task for criticizing her or her Hart's parenting choices. In fact, in December, she shared a photo of little Jameson covered chocolate and teased, "Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you."

One person took the bait and claimed to fear that hubby Hart had a "complete lack of regard for proper care" of the children.

In part of a lengthy response, Pink wrote, "What are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S---, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teaser? These are bold statements from a social media spectator."