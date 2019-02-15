Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 15, 2019, 5:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Pink is known for being passionate about her music, politics and causes close to her heart, but on Friday, the singer-songwriter confessed that she's pretty passionate about revenge, too.

During a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 39-year-old played a game of Burning Questions that led to the revelation.

"What's the dumbest way you've hurt yourself?" the host asked her.

Without skipping a beat or breaking her smile, Pink shot back, "Slashing tires!" And when asked how old she was, she giggled a bit before adding that the incident happened "not long ago."

That's right — it wasn't a case of teenage angst, and it wasn't just anyone's tires.

She took a blade to her own husband's treads.

Singer and songwriter Pink poses for a picture with her husband Carey Hart and two kids Willow and Jameson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2019. Reuters

While Pink didn't explain exactly what Carey Hart might have done to inspire her outrageous action, she offered one excuse for her behavior: "It was Thanksgiving! The holidays are stressful."

And they only became more stressful after she injured herself.

"I got clean through the first (tire),” the "Beautiful Trauma" singer said. "He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much. And the second one ... I lost a little steam. I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife."

The resulting wound required 13 stiches — but no pain relief.

"Here's the thing, I didn't need any anesthesia," she boasted. "I couldn't feel a thing!"

We can only imagine what her hubby was feeling at the time.