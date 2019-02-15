Get the latest from TODAY
Pink is known for being passionate about her music, politics and causes close to her heart, but on Friday, the singer-songwriter confessed that she's pretty passionate about revenge, too.
During a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 39-year-old played a game of Burning Questions that led to the revelation.
"What's the dumbest way you've hurt yourself?" the host asked her.
Without skipping a beat or breaking her smile, Pink shot back, "Slashing tires!" And when asked how old she was, she giggled a bit before adding that the incident happened "not long ago."
That's right — it wasn't a case of teenage angst, and it wasn't just anyone's tires.
She took a blade to her own husband's treads.
While Pink didn't explain exactly what Carey Hart might have done to inspire her outrageous action, she offered one excuse for her behavior: "It was Thanksgiving! The holidays are stressful."
And they only became more stressful after she injured herself.
"I got clean through the first (tire),” the "Beautiful Trauma" singer said. "He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much. And the second one ... I lost a little steam. I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife."
Pink looks back on career at Walk of Fame ceremonyFeb. 6, 201901:17
The resulting wound required 13 stiches — but no pain relief.
"Here's the thing, I didn't need any anesthesia," she boasted. "I couldn't feel a thing!"
We can only imagine what her hubby was feeling at the time.