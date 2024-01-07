See why Oprah Winfrey looks ‘VERY HAPPY’ with who she’s sitting next to at the Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey has prime seating at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Gayle King shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the Beverly Hilton hotel in an Instagram post.

In the first frame of the post, Winfrey posed next to a chair meant for Bradley Cooper, which was conveniently one table over from her at the event.

“Something tells me @Oprah is VERY HAPPY with her seat at @goldenglobes!” King wrote in the caption. “Behind the scenes at rehearsals... All I can say is her dress tonite is going to hurt peoples feelings…It’s SPECTACULAR you heard it here first!”

King continued to share more footage from the venue, including several clips narrating the seating chart beyond Winfrey, who will be presenting the award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the show.

She shared a preview of the star-studded attendees and nominees which included Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short from “Only Murders In The Building” which received five nominations, and Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino, who are both nominated for their roles in “The Color Purple.”

Nominees Martin Short and Meryl Streep will be in attendance with their “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars. Gayle King / Instagram

More attendees included Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh, Don Cheadle, Kevin Costner and John Krasinski, as well as Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy, who are all nominated for their roles in “Oppenheimer,” and the film's director, Christopher Nolan.

Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, all nominated for their roles in “Poor Things,” were also among the Golden Globe attendees King teased.

The “Oppenheimer” cast will be representing their blockbuster at the award show. Gayle King / Instagram

One attendee who is still up in the air is Taylor Swift, whose concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated for the cinematic and box office achievement category. Her attendance is not yet confirmed, leaving fans wondering if she will make an appearance at the Golden Globes or instead go to the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to cheer on Travis Kelce.

Comedian Jo Koy will be hosting the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for the first time. The award show takes place on Sunday, Jan. 7 and will at live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.