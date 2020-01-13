No J.Lo? See this year's biggest Oscar nomination snubs and surprises

The awards season is in full swing! One week after the Golden Globes and just one day after the Critics’ Choice Awards, the nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards are here.

But before Hollywood rewards its best and brightest talents at the industry’s biggest bash next month, it’s time to take a closer look at the list of who isn’t even in the running — but should be.

Sometimes Oscar buzz doesn't equal an Oscar nomination, as was the case with "Hustlers" star Jennifer Lopez this year. STXfilms

Months of Oscar buzz may have boosted Jennifer Lopez’s big screen career, following her impressive performance in “Hustlers,” but it didn’t result in a nomination.

Despite being an early favorite for a best supporting actress nod, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences overlooked the singer, dancer and actress completely.

But she had good company in being left out of that category.

Charlize Theron earned a Best Actress nomination for playing Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell," and Margot Robbie nabbed a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Kayla Pospisil. But their co-star, Nicole Kidman, who played Gretchen Carlson, was nowhere to be seen on the Academy's list. Everett Collection

Entertainment oddsmakers had Nicole Kidman on their lists for a best supporting actress nomination for her turn as Gretchen Carlson in “Bombshell,” but she was nowhere to be seen, even though both of her co-stars, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, made the cut in their respective categories.

Awkwafina said "Farewell" to her 2020 Oscar dreams Monday morning. Everett Collection

In the best actress roundup, another talent was taken for granted.

Leading lady Awkwafina earned accolades from critics for her lead performance in Lulu Wang’s dramedy “The Farewell,” but none from the Academy itself.

The Best Actor category left out two of the best. Alamy

Of course, those actresses weren’t the only ones ignored. In the best actor category, two seeming shoo-ins were absent among the nominees.

Robert De Niro’s rave reviews from “The Irishman” didn’t translate into a nom for the venerable star, nor did Taron Egerton’s notable “Rocketman” momentum.

Greta Gerwig directs Meryl Streep in 2019's "Little Women." Columbia Pictures

The best director list packed its own surprising oversight — the absence of any women at all, including the director of "Little Women."

While Greta Gerwig earned a nomination for best adapted screenplay, her directorial duties were ignored.

Adam Sandler dazzled in "Uncut Gems," but the film didn't rank a spot among the Best Picture nominees. Everett Collection

As for best picture, it was crime thriller “Uncut Gems” that was a no-show among the list of contenders, but the real crime is that the category could have accommodated the Adam Sandler-led flick.

While nine movies, including “Joker” and “Little Women,” filled the best picture assortment for 2020, it’s a category that allows up to 10.

But one of the most shocking omissions of all was seen in the category that seemed most likely to be controversy-free: best animated feature.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences just didn't warm up to "Frozen 2." Walt Disney Pictures

After all, there was never any doubt that beloved box office releases, like “Toy Story 4,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and Disney’s “Frozen 2” would make the cut. However, where the latter was concerned, apparently there should have been.

Somehow Elsa, Anna and Olaf were left out in the cold by the Academy voters.

Check out our full list of nominees to see who did make the cut. And to see the winners and losers, tune in to the Oscars Feb. 9.