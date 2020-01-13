2020 Oscar nominations: See the full list of Academy Award nominees

Sign up for our newsletter

Now that the 2020 awards season is underway after this month's Golden Globe Awards, it's time for the biggest show of them all: the Oscars!

The nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, honoring the best in film, were announced Monday morning.

Actress and director Issa Rae and actor John Cho read the nominees in 24 categories. As for this year's big show, the Oscars will go without a host for the second straight year.

The 2020 Oscars will air Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

And the nominees are:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Sony Pictures

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." Warner Bros.

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Directing

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite "

Best Picture

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Film Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Animated Short Film

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Live Action Short Film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Sound Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Animated Feature Film

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Cinematography

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"The Lighthouse"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Documentary Feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk, Run, Cha-Cha"

Best International Feature Film

"Corpus Christi"

"Honeyland"

"Les Miserables"

"Pain and Glory"

"Parasite"

Renée Zellweger in "Judy." Path? Productions

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"

Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." Netflix

Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2"

"Stand Up," from "Harriet"

