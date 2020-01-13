Anne Hathaway makes return to red carpet in glittering gold

The Critics' Choice Awards were held in Santa Monica Sunday night, but thanks to one star, the event looked more like the Academy Awards.

That’s because Anne Hathaway made her red carpet (or in this case, blue carpet) return decked out in glittering gold!

Anne Hathaway attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

For the first time since announcing that she was pregnant with her second child last summer, the actress appeared sans maternity fashions, wearing a form-fitted gown with full sleeves, a plunging neckline and loads of sparkle.

Anne Hathaway's golden gown made the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards look more like the Oscars. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a post on her Instagram account, Hathaway shared a pic of herself in the mirror with the simple caption: "Welcome back xx."

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman haven’t yet made an official birth announcement concerning baby No. 2, but the couple were recently spotted by paparazzi holding a baby carrier — presumably with new and precious cargo in it.

Anne Hathaway glowed in gold at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Of course, it would come as no surprise if the couple has decided to simply save any happy news they might have for themselves — at least for the time being.

In addition to having a reputation for keeping her private life private, in the past, Hathaway revealed that she regretted sharing too much after welcoming her first child, son Jonathan, to the world back in 2016.

"I had never posted a photo of my son, and I decided to post a shot of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I'd done it, I wished that I hadn't," she told Jezebel the following year. "I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don't know that I'll ever do it again."

While Sunday marked a return to the red carpet, it should be noted that the 37-year-old showed off some of her best red carpet looks while baby was still on-board.

Anne Hathaway attends "Sea Wall / A Life" Broadway Opening Night at The Hudson Theatre on August 08, 2019 in New York City. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

In August, the “Dark Waters” star stunned in a fuchsia cutout dress created just for her by designer Brandon Maxwell for the Broadway opening of “Sea Wall / A Life.”

Anne Hathaway attends Amazon's Museum Of Modern Love on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images

And then, in October, all eyes were on her once again as she debuted a flowing peplum blouse in off-white that draped over one shoulder and paired it with bright white trousers and gold accessories for the premiere of Amazon’s rom-com anthology series, “Modern Love.”

So looking amazing on the red carpet is nothing new for her.