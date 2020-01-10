Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have a special relationship — both on screen and off.

At the box office, the stars have played rom-com sweethearts three times over the past 22 years. And in real life, they’ve played the part of enduring friends.

That’s the reason Barrymore was invited to present Sandler with the best actor honor for his work in “Uncut Gems” at Wednesday night’s National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala. It’s also the reason her words really touched him.

“I love this man so much, and I have always believed in him,” the 44-year-old actress told the crowd gathered for the event. “This moment, honestly, couldn’t be more deserved. I know that everyone is rooting for you because you have earned everyone’s respect. You deserve the best, you give the best and you are the best. I love you very much.”

When Sandler took the stage, the 53-year-old embraced his pal and then returned the sentiment right away.

"Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all of that stuff and it was amazing. You just winged it, and I know you thought about it, but you were so cool," he said, choking up a bit. "I'm glad we met, and I'm glad we did it all and we always make our movies together.”

“Those movies” include 1998’s “The Wedding Singer, 2004’s “50 First Dates” and 2014’s “Blended.”

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in "The Wedding Singer" (1998). Alamy

And if Barrymore has her way, their shared résumé won’t end there.

During a visit to “Watch What Happens Live,” she told host Andy Cohen that she and Sandler “text all the time” about their “next thing.”

"Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond?’” she said in the 2018 interview, before getting serious about a reboot she’d actually like to do. “I'm into ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ with me and Adam on Netflix.”

She went on to explain that she could see herself taking on John Candy’s iconic character, Del Griffith.

We'd like to see that! And we're pretty sure Sandler would, too.

"I love you, buddy," he told Barrymore after accepting his award Wednesday. "And I love your kids, and I love everything about you."