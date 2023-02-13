‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff back home after emergency brain surgery

“Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff is back home with his family after suffering a medical scare.

The 32-year-old reality star underwent an emergency shunt revision and is now recovering after the procedure. Roloff shared the update on his Instagram on Feb. 12, also posting a photo of himself cuddling with his three kids; Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 9 months.

“Hey everyone I am back home and recovering! Thank you to everyone who has reached out or came by the house to support Tori and the kids,” Roloff began. “It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery.”

Roloff continued by sharing that he had a shunt revision surgery “after getting really sick.”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, the procedure involves a hollow tube, called a shut, that is placed in the brain to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed.

The father-of-three explained that the shunt is something he’s always had, “but became very real this past week for our family.”

He thanked his wife, Tori Roloff, and called her the “rock” for his family. He also thanked his mom, Amy Roloff, “for coming up twice in the night so I could go to the ER.”

“And the doctors and nurses at the hospital who advocated for me and continue to advocate and care for their patients every day. I’m happy to be home but thinking about everyone still in the ER, ICU or Neurology that can’t be home yet,” he concluded.

Roloff's wife first shared news of her husband's medical issue on Feb. 9, posting photos of him at the hospital.

“Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!” Tori Roloff wrote in part.

“I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!” she continued. “You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Amy Roloff also thanked people for their well wishes and support in her own Instagram post.

Zach and Tori Roloff have been married since 2015 and welcomed their third child on April 30, 2022.