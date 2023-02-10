'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff’s wife reveals he had an ‘emergency’ brain surgery 

“Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff recently underwent an “emergency” brain surgery.

Wife and fellow “Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shared the news in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Tori Roloff uploaded a slideshow that included two photos of her husband recovering in his hospital bed.

In one picture, Zach Roloff, who had a bandage around his head and multiple wires attached to his chest, smiled and gave a thumbs up.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going…” Tori Roloff began in her caption. “Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

She continued, “Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!”

The reality television star then thanked the neurosurgeon team that has been caring for her husband, as well as their friends and family for their love and support.

“Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours,” she wrote, tagging fellow TLC star and her mother-in-law Amy Roloff.

Tori Roloff said she was praying for a full recovery for Zach Roloff and that the surgery “will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!”

At the end of her post, she celebrated her husband and wrote, “You’re a freaking bad a—, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.” She also included the Bible verse Jeremiah 17:14.

In the comments, multiple family members sent their well wishes.

Amy Roloff praised her daughter-in-law in her reply. “You’re a trooper as well Tori,” she wrote. “I’m glad I could be here so you could be there with him,” and added a blue heart emoji.

Father Matt Roloff mentioned the ongoing health issues his son has been dealing with.

“I’m so happy, hopeful and prayerful that this fixes those darn migraines once and for all! Amen,” he commented with a praying-hand emoji.

Matt Roloff first revealed on social media that his son needed a “shunt revision” on Feb. 8.

He uploaded an Instagram photo of Zach Roloff playing with his children and said, “We are all praying for zach as he undergoes a important shunt revision. He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the surgery involves taking a hollow tube called a shunt and placing it in the brain to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and transfer it to another location in the body.

Zach Roloff, 32, and Tori Roloff, 31, have been married since 2015. They share three children together: 5-year-old Jackson, 3-year-old Lilah and 9-month-old Josiah.

Last year, the couple opened up about their newborn having achondroplasia, the same condition his father and siblings have.

“We try not to make it a big deal, just because we never want our kids to feel like it is a big deal,” the mom of three told Us Weekly in May 2022.

Her husband added, “It’s not his identity.”

Tori Roloff explained to the publication, “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”

Zach Roloff shared that the pair will use their platform to be advocates for people with dwarfism to show support for their children.