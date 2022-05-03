‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff welcomes a baby boy after miscarriage

Roloff, party of five! “Little People, Big World” stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach are officially parents of three.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Josiah Luke, on April 30 and shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday.

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!" Roloff captioned a video of the swaddled newborn sleeping.

The mom of three also revealed baby Josiah weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

Roloff, who turned 31 on May 3, continued, "Best birthday present ever!"

The TLC personality and her husband are also parents of son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2.

In December 2021, Roloff opened up about experiencing pregnancy after loss.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy,” she captioned a photo on Instagram at the time. “This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong.”

Related: ‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff reveals her daughter has dwarfism

Roloff experienced a miscarriage in March 2021 during her first trimester.

“We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.”

Related: