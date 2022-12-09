‘Little People, Big World’ stars share photo of family in matching Christmas pajamas

The Roloff family is getting into the Christmas spirit.

On December 8, “Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shared a sweet selfie of her family wearing matching plaid Christmas pajamas to her Instagram stories.

"Our favorite family tradition: Matching jammies and driving around looking at lights," Roloff wrote over a photo of the family of five smiling for the camera. Her husband, Zach, and son Jackson, 5, wore the print as pants and Roloff and daughter Lilah, 3, donned plaid shirts. Josiah, 7 months, wore a matching onesie.

In a later Instagram story, Roloff said the family's Bernese mountain dog, Murphy, would also be joining them to look at the Christmas lights.

It's not the first time the Roloff kids have been matching this season. Earlier this month, Roloff shared a sweet carousel of snaps featuring all three children wearing the same red tartan print during a visit to see Santa.

“I love these memories we’re making,” Roloff captioned the photos.

It's been an exciting year for the family, who welcomed Josiah Luke, on April 30.

“You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!” Roloff captioned a video of the swaddled newborn to announce his birth.

In December 2021, Roloff opened up about experiencing pregnancy after loss.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy,” she captioned a photo on Instagram at the time. “This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong.”

