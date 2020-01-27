“Little People, Big World,” star Tori Roloff has confirmed her 2-month-old daughter, Lilah, has dwarfism.

The TLC personality, who also shares son, Jackson, 2, with her husband, Zach Roloff, revealed Lilah's diagnosis during an Instagram Q&A.

“Why did you have a second c-section??” asked one fan, to which Roloff, 29, replied, “Because lilah has dwarfism.” The Oregon-based photographer noted that it was possible to have a vaginal birth after cesarean, but “most likely it would have ended in a c-section. So we just skipped ahead.”

Roloff was 34 weeks along in her pregnancy with her first child, Jackson, when she learned he had achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism his dad has.

“If a parent has achondroplasia, then there’s a 50% of having a baby with achondroplasia,” Dr. John Pappas, director of clinical genetic services at NYU Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, told TODAY Parents.

Pappas noted that some couples choose to IVF and only implant embryos that do not have achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia occurs in one per 26,000 to 40,000 births according to the nonprofit Little People of America. Most little people are able to live a normal life with normal life expectancy, but many suffer from orthopedic complications, which can often be treated with surgery.

In May, Roloff praised both Jackson and Zach for their resilience.

“I often forget that my son is any different than yours,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today pointed out that he is different and and that’s never going to change. He watched as kids (many younger than him) rode rides at a festival here in town and he wasn’t able to join. Jackson wanted so bad to ride the airplanes that went up and down but the height requirement wouldn’t allow him to (which I totally understand!)."

Though Jackson was disappointed, Roloff said it was harder for her than it was for him.

“I’m so proud of my husband and his outlook on it all and even more proud of my son who brushes things off with ease and I pray they both continue to do this,” she wrote. “This kid is meant to bring light to this world this I know for sure.”