Travis Kelce shares how he’s adjusting to increased fame while hanging out with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is "on top of the world" but is also figuring out how to navigate all the newfound media attention surrounding him and Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke at a press conference on Oct. 6 about how he's adjusting to paparazzi and interest in his rumored relationship with the pop star.

"As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now, even more on top of the world. So it's fun," he told reporters, before addressing the cameras following him.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. But at the same time, it comes with it,” he continued. “You got a lot of people that care about Taylor for good reason. You just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I’ve always been pretty good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building.”

Kelce, he said, is just “rolling with” the attention and staying focused on his job. He said that the stadium is. the “one place I can get away and just be locked in and focused on” the game.

“I always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind,” he said, before being asked his thoughts on Swift’s world. “It’s worldwide, it’s worldwide, man. It’s been magnified for sure, though.”

It's not just Swifties who are invested in the singer's latest flame. The NFL has been getting in on the action, even using Swift's song, "Welcome to New York," for their promos when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on NBC.

When Swift attended the game with a pack of her famous friends, all eyes and cameras were on her.

Kelce, on his end, has said that he feels the NFL is "overdoing" its coverage on his and Swift's time together.

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, especially with my situation,” he told brother Jason Kelce on their podcast, “New Heights.” “I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

The brothers' mother, Donna Kelce, also had an opinion on the NFL's interest in her younger son's personal life.

“I know that’s what the boys think. But why wouldn’t (the NFL) capitalize on it? I mean, they’re laughing all the way to the bank,” she told TODAY.com on Oct. 6 after her on-air appearances. “So I don’t think it’s too much. But I know they do. It’s their lives.”

She was also tight-lipped about her son and Swift hanging out together, telling TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: “It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

As for Swift's thoughts on the whole thing? The "Lover" singer has yet to publicly speak out.