Taylor Swift’s rep responds to allegation her dad was involved in assault incident with photographer

Police are investigating following an incident on Sydney’s North Shore that may have involved pop star Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift.

In a statement, the New South Wales Police tells NBC News that “a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man” at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2024, before leaving the location.

Police did not officially confirm the older man involved in the incident was Scott Swift.

However, amid reports Scott Swift was the 71-year-old referenced in the police statement, Taylor Swift’s rep sent NBC News the following:

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” the rep says.

The statement does not specify if or how exactly Scott Swift was involved.

The New South Wales Police say the 51-year-old man did not require medical treatment and he reported the incident to police.

Taylor Swift is currently on the international leg of her ever-popular "Eras Tour." Her final show in Australia wrapped the evening of Feb. 26.

Taylor Swift has been open about enjoying her time in Sydney for the past week. The pop star was spotted at the local zoo several times — including once with her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who also attended her concert.

During the first night of her shows in the island nation, Taylor Swift said she had been to the zoo "100% of our days off."

In a video shared to social media by TikTok user meganck_02, Taylor Swift can be seen confirming that she and fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter had enjoyed playing tourist.

"I’m really all about the red panda," Taylor Swift said during night one of her Sydney shows. "I think you guys don’t understand how cool kangaroos are because you have so many. They are so cool, so strong. So bouncy."

After the Australia shows, Taylor Swift will head to Singapore for six shows starting on March 2.