Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef announce they are ending their marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are parting ways after six years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the couple said in a joint statement on Twitter, which was shared in both Spanish and English.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, tied the knot secretly in 2017 and went public with their marriage early the next year.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The couple share four children: daughter Lucia, 4, son Renn, 3, and teenage twin boys Matteo and Valentino. Martin welcomed the twins via surrogate as a single parent in 2008.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” Martin and Yosef said in their statement.

They also expressed gratitude for “all the love and support” they received during their marriage and said they are “united in nurturing this new chapter” of their lives.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer met Yosef, a Syrian-born Swedish artist, on Instagram in 2016.

“I saw his art, and I’m like, ‘Who’s the artist?’ and it said ‘Jwan Yosef,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s such a cool name, but I wanna see his face,’” Martin told Out in 2021. “And then when I saw his face, I said, ‘Okay, this is over. What a beautiful man.’”