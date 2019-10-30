“My family is here,” the singer said on stage while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy work and philanthropy for the LGBTQ community. “You’re my strength. You inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing. And you guys are amazing kids. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl, who is not here with us. She stayed at home with grandma, but she is also the light of my life.”

Martin regularly posts on Instagram about his love of his children, writing things like “the light of my eyes” and “my life” in photographs with them.

“I love big families!” he said during his speech in September.

Yosef and Martin have been together since 2016 after meeting on Instagram. They got married during a small, private ceremony in January of 2018.