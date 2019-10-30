Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are celebrating the birth of their fourth child.

Martin posted an adorable photo on Instagram announcing the baby’s birth.

“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,” he wrote, which means “our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”

Martin and Yosef are both raising 10-year-old twins, Mateo and Valentino, as well as their 9-month-old daughter, Lucia.

Martin announced they were expecting baby Renn while being honored at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in Washington, D.C., in September.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin walk the red carpet with their twins, Mateo and Valentino, at the 23rd Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on September 28, 2019 in Washington, DC.Paul Morigi / Getty Images

“My family is here,” the singer said on stage while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy work and philanthropy for the LGBTQ community. “You’re my strength. You inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing. And you guys are amazing kids. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl, who is not here with us. She stayed at home with grandma, but she is also the light of my life.”

Martin regularly posts on Instagram about his love of his children, writing things like “the light of my eyes” and “my life” in photographs with them.

“I love big families!” he said during his speech in September.

Yosef and Martin have been together since 2016 after meeting on Instagram. They got married during a small, private ceremony in January of 2018.

