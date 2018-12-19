Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Ah, celebrity weddings. They should be great, big, over-the-top celebrations (and in some cases are, like with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra), but it seems a trend among the famous is to emphasize privacy, intimacy ... and sometimes not even officially announce it!

That wasn't the only trend we discovered in this year's celebrity weddings. Age has long not been a barrier on the road to love, but in general men are the ones who've been marrying younger. Not so in 2018, when multiple famous nuptials included brides several years older than their grooms. Ah, progress!

Here are 20 unions that intrigued us the most this past year, including two very special cases where we're not quite sure if we should send "congratulations" or not. Though let's face it, Ed Sheeran is totally married!

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Emma Portner and Ellen Page. Sipa USA via AP

The "Juno" and "X-Men" actress, 31, and dancer (who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York and has choreographed for Justin Bieber), 24, tied the knot on Jan. 3, sharing a photo of the newlyweds' hands and rings on Instagram.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page wrote on the Instagram. Portner responded with the same image on her page and called Page "incredible."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

After two years of dating, "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer Martin, 46, and Syrian-born Swedish painter Yosef, 33, confirmed they were married on Jan. 10. As Martin told E! News, they were still planning a major bash, but all the paperwork had been signed. "I'm a husband," he said.

They began dating in 2016, and Martin revealed they were engaged on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that November. Martin said he was "nervous" when he got down on a knee and took out a little metal box for the proposal. "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!'" But Yosef said "yes," anyway.

The two are now parenting Martin's twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, who were born by a gestational surrogate mother in 2008.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

It was a classic Disney happy ending to the courtship of "Full House" star Stamos, 55, and model/actress McHugh, 31, when they wed Feb. 3 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. The reception afterward was held at Stamos' Beverly Hills home, People reported.

The couple had gotten engaged at Disneyland on October 22, 2017 after dating for nearly two years. McHugh is a huge Disney fan who likes to dress up in character at the park. They met while filming "Law & Order: SVU" in 2011, though it took a while before they started dating.

The couple headed back to the happiest place on earth as part of their honeymoon the following week, and posed all over the park with ears and everything. And we bet they'll be returning soon: they're now the parents of Billy, 8 months.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Comedian Schumer, 37, surprised everyone by marrying chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, 38, on Feb. 13 outside a rented house in Malibu overlooking the ocean. Comedian and "Search Party" star John Early officiated the wedding in drag as Vicky, a character he's played in "The Characters." (Believe it or not,Adele was reportedly going to officiate at first, though that didn't pan out.)

On hand for the ceremony was a solid list of A-lister talent, including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The pair reportedly met through Schumer's assistant, who is Fischer's sister. And the family is getting bigger: Schumer is now pregnant with the couple's first child.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. Alvaro Barrientos / AP

In April, Spanish magazine Hola! revealed that actor and activist Gere, 68, and Spanish activist/publicist Silva, 35, had walked down the aisle. The magazine reported that the two wed earlier in the month and would celebrate privately in May in New York City with family and friends.

The couple met in 2014 in Italy, and went public with the relationship in 2015.

It was Gere's third marriage; he had previously been married to Cindy Crawford and Carey Lowell, and has one son with Lowell, 18-year-old Homer. Silva was also married previously and has a son, Albert, 6. In September, Silva posted a photo of the couple receiving a blessing from the Dalai Lama on the impending birth of their first child together.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

"Property Brothers" co-star Scott, 40, and Linda Phan, 31, wed on May 11 in Italy in an outdoor ceremony before 300 members of their family and friends. Phan wore a wedding gown designed by Claire Pettibone adorned with pastel floral appliqués, while Scott wore a kilt. Scott's brothers Jonathan (his twin and co-star on the HGTV show) and JD served as best men; Phan had 10 bridesmaids rather than a maid of honor.

The couple met at a 2010 Toronto Fashion Week event and were engaged in late 2016; Phan is the global creative director for Scott Brothers.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein. Joel Ryan / AP

"Love Actually" star Grant, 57, married his longtime girlfriend Eberstein, 39, in London at the Chelsea Register Office on May 25. The couple had been together for more than six years, and have three children together, all age 5 or younger, including one born this past spring. Grant also has two other children through a previous relationship, Tabitha, 7, and Felix, 5.

This is Grant's first marriage. "It's really nice. I can't pretend it isn't," he told TODAY in June. "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I have a great wife."

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster. Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

"Orange Is the New Black" actress Prepon, 38, tied the knot with "Leave No Trace" actor Foster, 37, in June and announced the news on her Instagram account.

"Just married! Thank you for all the love and support," she wrote in the caption.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Ella, in August. This is the first marriage for both actors.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. Jane Barlow / PA via AP

You'd think two actors from "Game of Thrones" might be a little skittish about weddings, but in the case of Harington and Leslie, both 31, everything went off without a hitch.

The pair played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the show. They said their vows in an intimate ceremony in Ryane Church in Aberdeen, Scotland on June 23, followed by a reception at the 12th century Wardhill Castle — owned by Leslie's family.

Other "Thrones" actors in attendance included Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cooke

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

"The Big Bang Theory" star Cuoco, 33, and equestrian Karl Cook, 27, proved their chemistry was real by getting married on June 20 on a ranch near San Diego. Cuoco wore a long, vintage-style cape for the ceremony and appeared in photos in a low-cut, lacy bridal jumpsuit.

Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, from 2013-16. Cook proposed on her 32nd birthday in 2017, and told People magazine, "He is my perfect match ... We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match."

And what did they do for their honeymoon? Actually, Cuoco had to go into the hospital five days after the ceremony for shoulder surgery.

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE TheImageDirect.com

Sometime in the first half of the year, actress Williams, 38, and indie musician Elverum, 40, wed in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks with a few friends and their daughters: Matilda, 13, from Williams' previous relationship with the late Heath Ledger; and Elverum's daughter, approximately 3, from his marriage to the late Geneviève Castrée.

"I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," Williams told Vanity Fair in July. "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Having met while he was a judge on "Britain's Got Talent," actor/singer Hasselhoff, 66, and model Roberts, 38, said their "I do's" on July 31 in the Puglia region of Italy.

The "Baywatch" star's two daughters, Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 26, were on hand, along with a few relatives and friends. Hasselhoff has been married twice before.

"I had a saying, 'You don't get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can't live without them,'" the actor told Hello! magazine, which broke news of their engagement. "I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her. I've asked her to marry me before, but those times were for fun. This time, it was special and from my heart."

Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Wright, 52 and Giraudet, 34, married in a private ceremony on Aug. 10 in Provence, France. The "House of Cards" star and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager were very low-key about their relationship, but after being photographed kissing last winter, eagle-eyed fans noted an engagement ring on her finger.

Wright has been married twice before, first to actor Dane Witherspoon, and then to Sean Penn. She has a daughter, Dylan, 27, from her marriage to Penn.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Two-time Oscar winner Swank, 44, tied the knot with her boyfriend of nearly two years, entrepreneur Philip Schneider, 45, in a secret ceremony in a redwood grove in Carmel, California on Aug. 18. The pair had been dating for two years, having met on a blind date arranged by "Supernatural" star Misha Collins in 2016.

"Law & Order's" Mariska Hargitay served as maid of honor. Swank wore a hand-embroidered Chantilly lace gown in silk chiffon and organza by Elie Saab Couture, and posted images on her Instagram from the big day.

Swank was previously married to Chad Lowe.

She told Vogue the ceremony was "timeless ... I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

They'd only been together for a few months when model Hailey Baldwin, 22, and singer Justin Bieber, 24, decided to make it a forever thing by getting hitched. The exact date hasn't been published, but is suspected to have been in September, when they secured a wedding license; in any case, on November 15 Bieber confirmed on Instagram that she was his wife.

The pair had briefly dated between late 2015 and early 2016, then split and reconciled in 2018, getting engaged in 2018. People magazine reports that they are likely to have a religious ceremony in the future (both attend the same Evangelical Christian church).

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Oscar-winning actress and Queen of Goop Paltrow, 46, wed TV producer Brad Falchuk in a private wedding ceremony in New York's Hamptons on Sept. 29. The duo first met when she appeared as a guest on "Glee," which he produced, in 2010, then dated for three years, beginning in 2014. The couple announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine's Sex & Love issue, in which she called him "the man I was meant to be with."

A-list celebrities on hand for the ceremony included Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spieberg and Cameron Diaz. This is a second marriage for both — Falchuk was married to fellow TV producer Suzanne Bukinik from 1994-2003, and they have two children. Paltrow was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2004-14, when they "consciously uncoupled." They divorced in 2015, and have two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Paltrow posted a photo of their wedding rings on Instagram Sept. 30.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

John Stamos wasn't the only "Full House" vet to tie the knot in 2018; Saget, 62, and blogger/TV host Rizzo, 39, tied the knot in Santa Monica, California on Oct. 28. The following Tuesday, Saget posted on Instagram, "OK, so we went and did it."

Saget wore a black suit, while Rizzo donned a sheer lace gown by Pronovias.

Guests included "Fuller House" co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and series creator Jeff Franklin. Saget pal John Mayer performed at the ceremony, which was officiated by actor Johnathan Silverman.

This is Saget's second marriage. He has three grown daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer Belle and Lara Melanie.

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Boy Meets World"/"Girl Meets World" actress Fishel, 37, put a ring on the former "Hot Karl," as Karp, 38, was known in his rap battle days, on Nov. 4 at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles, California.

Attendees included "Boy Meets World" cast members Ben Savage and Will Friedle, plus musicians including Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and John Mayer (who also appeared at Bob Saget's nuptials). Mayer was one of Karp's groomsmen and performed Beyonce's "XO."

Fishel had previously been married to Tim Belusko from 2013-16. Karp and Fishel had been dating for a year and got engaged in May. They attended high school together, but "never shared more than a hello" at the time, according a tweet Karp wrote.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, 34, wed Dawes singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, 33, in a private outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles on November 18. Moore posted a photo on Instagram commemorating the date and showing herself in a high-necked, ruffled Rodarte gown, holding Goldsmith's hand.

The theme was pink, as was the bride's gown, and the sunset nuptials were held in her backyard, which had been decorated in flower arrangements and candles. Later, the couple held a reception at a private event space called Fig House, with celebrity guests including Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Wilmer Valderrama. Guests ate a variety of foods at various stations, and had 12 different kinds of cake to choose.

The ceremony was also full of music: along with other performers, both bride and groom took a turn at the microphone, duetting on "The Things I Might Have Been."

Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams; this is Goldsmith's first marriage.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Rajat Gupta / EPA

Why have one wedding when you can have a whole weekend of them? The Jonas Brothers musician, 26, tied the knot with Indian actress Chopra, 36, on Dec. 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodphur, India. There were two ceremonies: a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service officiated by Jonas' pastor father.

In addition to more traditional outfits, the bride wore several custom-made Ralph Lauren pieces. Her veil was 75 feet long and a giant 7-tier wedding cake, which they cut with a swordlike knife.

The pair met through a mutual friend and began connecting over texts, meeting up six months later. They attended the Met Gala together, but it wasn't until earlier in 2018 that their love affair really took off.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra joked to Vogue before the wedding, and we think they're right!

Two Special Cases

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Did musician Sheeran, 27, and former high school classmate Seaborn, 26, tie the knot this year? Probably. They went to school together in Suffolk, England, then lost touch and reunited in 2015. They got engaged at the end of 2017, as per an Instagram post from Sheeran, and on Aug. 28 he held up his wedding ring while being interviewed by Access Online.

"Well, I never really do anything too public anyway," he told the interviewer, who'd asked how he pulled off a secret wedding. This is the first union for both.

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Musician Neil Young, 72, is almost certainly married to "Splash" actress Daryl Hannah, 57, even if there's no "official" announcement. In an Oct. 31 message supporting gun control posted on his website, he referred to her as his wife.

This lined up with an August report by People magazine, which indicated the two had wed in two ceremonies: one on his yacht in Washington state and another in California.

This is the third marriage for Young and the first for Hannah. They began dating after Young split from his second wife, Pegi, after 36 years of marriage.

"We're very lucky to have found each other,'' he told Yahoo! at the time. "I'm eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same."