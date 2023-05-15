Olivia Wilde threw fashion rules out the window when she wore a white dress to Colton Underwood's wedding to Jordan C. Brown.

The "Booksmart" director, 39, shared photos of herself wearing the dress to the former "Bachelor" star's May 13 wedding in California’s Napa Valley.

"Wore a wedding dress to a wedding so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” Wilde wrote atop the image. She added a second shot showing her embracing Underwood as Brown watched.

"The grooms approved," added the star, who earlier this month arrived to the 2023 Met Gala wearing a dress that was similar to the one worn by Vogue China’s editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang.

Underwood and Brown, a political strategist, tied the knot at the Carneros Resort and Spa in California’s Napa Valley, according to People.

The couple, who met in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2022, featured a photo display of male couples at their wedding.

"It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called ‘Loving’ and it’s images of men in love throughout history,” Underwood told People before the ceremony.

“We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort. Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret," added the former NFL player.

“It’s really cool,” Brown told the magazine. “It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

Underwood, who was a contestant on "The Bachelor" during Becca Kufrin’s season in 2018 before coming out as gay in 2021, gushed about Brown to People.

“I’ve never been more sure about something,” he said. “He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”