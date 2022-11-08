Lindsay Lohan speaks out on Aaron Carter’s death: ‘Lot of love there’

Lindsay Lohan has spoken out about the death of Aaron Carter, her former early aughts flame.

On Nov. 5, news broke that the singer was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lohan commented on his passing while promoting her upcoming Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.”

“My heart goes out to his family, and may he rest in peace,” she told the outlet. “And God bless him… and yeah, just (a) lot of love there.”

In their early careers as rising steen stars, Lohan and Carter briefly held the attention of a generation in the palm of their hands with rumors about their relationship. Reports regarding their involvement in a dramatic love triangle (which included actor Hilary Duff) made headlines for years, and to this day, the dynamic remains a cornerstone of 2000s gossip nostalgia.

Over two decades later, Carter’s unexpected death inspired Duff to reflect on her relationship with her former sweetheart positively. In a post shared to her Instagram on Nov. 6, Duff honored his memory.

“For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy,” she wrote, ending her post with red heart emoji.

In the wake of Carter's death, actors, singers and other figures of note offered heartfelt tributes.

On Nov. 6, members of the Backstreet Boys honored the singer during a concert in London.

Carter, whose older brother Nick Carter is a member of the boy band, first rose to fame while touring with the group as a preteen.

During the concert, the group paused to remember the newly-deceased rapper with group member Kevin Richardson speaking about Carter's death.

“Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts ‘cause we lost one of our family members yesterday and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” Richardson said during his speech.

In a Nov.6 post on Instagram, Nick honored his brother with a series of photos of them together during their childhood and throughout the years.

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he wrote. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."