Aaron Carter dies at 34

Aaron Carter, the actor and singer who came to fame as a teen pop idol in the late 1990s, died at the age of 34, a source close to his family confirmed to NBC News.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," a statement from Carter's representative said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, became popular among audiences in 1998 when he released in the U.S. his self-titled debut album.

"Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," a track off his second album of the same name, was released in 2000 and spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That single was followed by another, "That's How I Beat Shaq," the music video for which featured NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. "Aaron's Party" became a three-time platinum album certified by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling more than 3 million copies.

The reality television show "House of Carters," which followed Aaron and Nick Carter with sisters B.J., Leslie and Aaron's twin Angel, released on E! in 2006 and lasted for one season. Six years after their show wrapped, Leslie Carter died at age 25 of a prescription medication overdose.

Aaron Carter became a parent with Melanie Martin, his fiancée at the time, in November 2021 when their son, Prince, was born. He and Martin split in early 2022.

As an adult, Aaron Carter was open about his mental health battles. In a 2019 interview on “The Doctors,” he said he had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

That same year, Nick Carter shared publicly that he and sister Angel were filing a restraining order against their sibling, saying Aaron Carter had "intentions of killing" Nick Carter's pregnant wife and unborn child.