It’s been three years since Julia Garner and Mark Foster said “I do.”

On Dec. 27, the “Inventing Anna” star shared a throwback photo from their wedding day to celebrate their 3-year anniversary. Garner simply captioned the photo with two swirling star emojis and wrote, “3 years today.”

The photo shows the couple bundled up with Garner wearing a white coat and holding her bouquet, while the Foster the People frontman is seen by her side in his black tuxedo.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, wishing them a happy anniversary.

Last year, the singer posted a black-and-white photo from their wedding, writing alongside the Instagram post, “two years ago our hearts became one. on a cold winter night in nyc we found warmth. happy anniversary my sweet bride.”

In 2020, the actor also shared a video from their special day on her Instagram.

“Can’t believe it’s already a year. I love you more and more everyday. Happy anniversary my love @markfoster,” she captioned the post.

Garner and Foster married in a New York City courthouse on Dec. 27, 2019. Their first dance was a song Foster wrote called “Lovers in a Stream.”

“Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received,” Garner told Vogue. “It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had. The only people who heard this song were at the wedding.”

For the most part, the two maintain a relatively private relationship. However, they made a couple red carpet appearances this year. After attending the 2022 Emmys in September, the two were photographed on the red carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

Garner looked radiant in a black with green Gucci gown, while the musician wore a black tuxedo.

The couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The couple could have another red carpet moment next month. Garner is currently nominated for two Golden Globes, one for her role in “Ozark” and another for her work on “Inventing Anna.”

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will take place Jan. 10 and air on NBC and stream on Peacock.