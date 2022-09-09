Who Is Julia Garner’s Husband? All about Mark Foster

Julia Garner was nominated for two Emmys in 2022: One for her work as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna" and Ruth Langmore in the wrenching final season of "Ozark."

The 28-year-old actor's husband, Mark Foster, is expected to be by her side at the ceremony on Sept. 12.

The frontman of Foster the People, 38, has been nominated for three Grammys and he has over 12 million monthly listeners on his band's Spotify page.

In December 2019, Garner and Foster married in a New York City courthouse, just like Garner's parents had done before, per an interview Garner did with Vogue in March 2020.

For their first dance, they danced to a song that Foster wrote called “Lovers in a Stream."

Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

“Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received," Foster told Vogue. "It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had. The only people who heard this song were at the wedding."

Foster was a 'starving artist' before he wrote 'Pumped Up Kicks'

In 2010, Foster's band, Foster the People, released the song, "Pumped Up Kicks," which was one of the defining songs of the 2010s.

According to Billboard, the record soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it helped make Foster a star. Before that, he called himself a "starving artist" who made a living writing commercial jingles, per an interview with Billboard.

However, when "Pumped Up Kicks" was released, Foster's life changed forever.

"That was the song that put us on the map and changed my life — it’s still our most-known song," he told Billboard in December 2019.

"It’s been interesting to watch the lifespan of that song. The fact that it took off in the first place was something that I never predicted would happen," Foster added. "There were other songs that I’d written before that — that I would get excited about and say people are going to connect with and like — and nothing happens. And then this song…"

After "Pumped Up Kicks" put them on the map, Foster the People continued to make music an is together to this day. Foster also works with other artists, like Taylor Swift,

In 2012, he told Fuse that he and Swift had written a "cool song" together and in 2021, that song finally came out: Swift released their song "Forever Winter" on "Red (Taylor’s Version)," an expanded version of her 2012 album "Red."

Foster and Garner's families are from the same city

While speaking with Vogue, Garner noted that she met Foster in 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival, just outside of the Eccles Theater. Once they struck up a conversation, Garner realized that they had more in common than she thought.

“In our first conversation, we realized that my grandmother lived in the same small town that his dad lives in, just outside of Cleveland,” she told Vogue in March 2020.

The two later kept in contact and they started seeing each other every year in Cleveland at Christmastime.

“It kind of became a tradition," she said.

Foster dated Garner for 10 months before he proposed

After 10 months of dating, Foster knew that Garner was the one for him. When they took a road trip to Montana, Foster got down on one knee and proposed to the "Ozark" star.

“He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him," Garner recalled to Vogue.

Once engaged, they continued their road trip down to Yellowstone where they camped together under the stars.

“It was surreal and beautiful," she remembered.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster attend the Kate Spade Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani 25 Broadway on February 8, 2019, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Foster is supportive of Garner's career

In 2019, Garner won her first Emmy for playing Ruth Langmore in "Ozark." Foster gave her a shout-out on Instagram after he attended the Emmys with her.

"It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend," he wrote. "I’m beyond proud of this girl. congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans."

"You deserve every bit of love and respect. you’re so incredibly special," Foster continued. "I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine."

Snoop Dogg played a role in his life

In a 2012 interview with Q magazine, Foster said Snoop Dogg inspired him to quit marijuana.

Speaking to NME, Foster said he met Snoop Dogg three days after committing to quit smoking weed, and was "star struck."

Julia Garner and Mark Foster attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

“I told Snoop, ‘I quit smoking but I’d have one with now if I had the chance,'" Foster said.

But then the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper dropped a little bit of knowledge on him.

"He said ‘Y’know what, brother: sometimes you gotta slow down and focus on your s---.' From the godfather of marijuana smoking! That was good enough for me."