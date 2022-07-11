Everything we know about the 2022 Emmys

Every year, the best of the best in television attend the Primetime Emmy Awards — the biggest annual celebration of accomplishments in TV.

Last year, the Emmys were held outdoors for a socially distanced ceremony due to COVID-19 precautions, though a small in-person audience gathered at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to name winners. And in 2020, instead of speaking to a crowd, host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a monologue to a sea of cardboard cutouts.

2022's ceremony is a return to form, held in a large auditorium and completely indoors.

Which of your favorite shows and actors will be competing for a chance at winning a coveted gold trophy? Here's what we know about the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy Award statue at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences campus in Los Angeles. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 22, 2022, airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where will the 2022s take place?

The ceremony will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The Television Academy, the organization behind the Emmys, signed a contract with the Microsoft Theatre for the awards show to be held at the 7100-seat theater in downtown LA through 2022, per Deadline.

Here's how to watch the 2022 Emmys

The Emmy Awards rotate every year between the four major networks: NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox. In 2022, NBC will air the awards show.

You can also stream the awards show live on Peacock, or through live subscription services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Who's hosting?

A host has yet to be announced for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Cedric the Entertainer hosted in 2021 and Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2020.

Who are the nominees?

The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT by the Television Academy. You can watch the nomination ceremony at here.

Some of the fan favorites poised to get nominated this year include "Ted Lasso," "Hacks," "Succession" and "Squid Game.