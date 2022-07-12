Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen.

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday.

“Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.

“Ted Lasso” set the pace on the comedy side, with 20 nominations, including one for best comedy series, which it won last year.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out during a live ceremony on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Here's a look at all the nominees:

Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary" Scott Everett White / ABC

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso" Apple TV

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building" Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kaley Cuoco in "The Flight Attendant" HBO Max

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheed Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

"Succession" Macall Polay / HBO Max

Guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Zendaya in "Euphoria" / HBO Max

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Succession"

Guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody, "Succession"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Colman Domingo, "Euphoria"

Arian Moayad, "Succession"

Tom Pelphrey, "Ozark"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Succession"

Guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis, "Succession"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Martha Kelly, "Euphoria"

Sanaa Lathan, "Succession"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Lee You-mi, "Squid Game"

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Dopesick"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding made-for-television movie

"Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers"

"Ray Donovan: The Movie"

"Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon"

"The Survivor"

"Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas"

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Garner in "Inventing Anna" Alamy

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Outstanding variety sketch series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding animated program

"Arcane"

"Bob’s Burgers"

"Rick and Morty"

"The Simpsons"

"What If…?"

Outstanding competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Structured reality program

"Antiques Roadshow"

"Fixer Upper: Welcome Home"

"Love Is Blind"

"Queer Eye 5"

"Shark Tank"

Unstructured reality program

"Below Deck Mediterranean"

"Cheer"

"Love on the Spectrum U.S."

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"

"Selling Sunset"

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"

Nicole Byer, "Nailed It!"

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, "Shark Tank"

Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It"

RuPaul, "Rupaul's Drag Race"