The 2023 Golden Globe Awards has found its host.

Jerrod Carmichael will emcee the 80th annual award show recognizing the best in film and TV, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Dec. 8. The ceremony, which kicks off awards season, will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

This will be Carmichael’s first time hosting the Golden Globes. The 35-year-old comedian and actor is known for his breakout role in the 2014 comedy “Neighbors,” as well as his stand-up comedy specials “Love at the Store” and “Jerrod Carmichael: 8.”

His latest, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” earned him an Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special at this year’s ceremony. He also received an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

Carmichael joins Ricky Gervais, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon as recent Golden Globe hosts.

“The Carmichael Show” creator and star will be the first Golden Globes host since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the ceremony in 2021. Last year’s Globes were not shown live and did not have a host amid the HFPA facing criticism over its diversity and ethics after a Los Angeles Times story revealed the organization had no Black members.

In May 2021, the HFPA agreed to enact changes within its organization.

George Lopez and daughter Mayan Lopez are set to announce the Golden Globes nominations Monday, Dec. 12. The “Lopez vs. Lopez” stars will present the nominees live at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET. The nominations will air on TODAY.

The three-hour telecast, produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, will air live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.