See the sweet way Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 kids celebrated older sister Ireland’s pregnancy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin gathered all seven of their children together to congratulate big sister Ireland Baldwin on her recent pregnancy news.

On Dec. 31, the 27-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with musician André Allen Anjos, who goes by the stage name RAC.

Two days later, proud dad Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin celebrated the pregnancy with a cute Instagram post featuring all seven of their kids: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, María Lucía, who turns 2 in March, and Ilaria, 3 months.

Hilaria Baldwin uploaded a clip on Jan. 2 that showed her oldest daughter Carmen explaining to her younger siblings that they would all become uncles and aunts soon.

“What am I?” the former “30 Rock” star asked Carmen in the video.

She responded, “You’re going to be a grandpa,” as he playfully covered his face with his hand and pretended to be surprised.

The video ended with the 38-year-old entrepreneur joining her husband and children as they all said, “Congratulations Ireland and Andre.”

In the caption, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre.”

She continued, “Can’t wait to meet the little babe,” with a red heart emoji.

Ireland Baldwin commented on the sweet post and said, “Awwww thank you guys. The littlest aunts and uncles” before adding a flame and red heart emoji.

RAC simply replied with four red heart emoji.

This will be Alec Baldwin’s first grandchild. Ireland Baldwin, whom the 64-year-old actor shares with ex-wife and former model Kim Basinger, is his oldest child.

Ireland Baldwin and RAC, 37, revealed their baby news in a joint Instagram post that included a photo of a sonogram projected on an ultrasound machine.

“Happy New Year,” the couple wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji.

When some fans in the comments wondered if they were joking or adding a dog to their family, Ireland Baldwin set the record straight by sharing a picture of her positive pregnancy test on her Instagram story.

“It’s not a dog lol,” she wrote.

In another photo, she shared a glimpse of how her pregnancy is going so far.

She uploaded a snap of her sitting on the bathroom floor in front of a toilet.

“If I haven’t gotten back to you RE good times, projects, inquiries, responding in general… it’s because this was me for the past while. I’m not ignoring you,” she explained on her Instagram story.

On RAC’s page, he posted a picture of him sitting in a doctor’s office and holding five sonogram photos.

“First ultrasound a few months ago,” he captioned the Instagram story.