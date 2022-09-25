Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome baby no. 7

A new baby Baldwin has entered the world!

Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born to Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 pounds and 13 ounces, marking the couple's seventh child together.

In a video montage posted to Instagram, Hilaria Balwin shared the news and gave followers a behind-the-scenes look into the day Ilaria was born and her kids' reaction to their newest sibling.

"She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you," she wrote.

The reel first shows a shot of Hilaria Baldwin in the hospital, holding her newborn and seemingly choking back tears. Shortly after, Alec Baldwin reveals his arm with likely the footprint of Ilaria. For the remainder of the video the family is seen holding and kissing the baby.

The 64-year-old actor, who isn't shy to share his family on social media, reposted the video on his Instagram page with the same caption. Comment sections for both posts were filled with messages of congratulations and remarks on how beautiful Ilaria is.

The two are also parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria Lucia, 18 months, the last of whom was born via surrogacy. Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger share Ireland Baldwin, 26.

In April, the "30 Rock" star took to social media to address why he and his wife continue to have more children.

“People ask why,” he wrote on Instagram April 14, accompanied by a video of one of his youngest children giggling into the camera. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children on June 22, 2021 in New York City. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin has previously told PopSugar that "she's not a big planner," adding that it's been important to her husband to have children quickly after their marriage due to their 26-year age gap.

“After we got married, I originally said, ‘Why don’t we wait, we just got married.’ Then five months into our marriage, I found out I was pregnant with Carmen, and of course, I was really excited to be a mom,” the 38-year-old told the publication.

In 2019, Hilaria Baldwin had two miscarriages, which she shared with her Instagram followers in a caption to a video of herself using a fetal doppler instrument to hear her unborn baby’s heartbeat.

“So much of motherhood is waiting and realizing that there is so much beyond our control. As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous. I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it’s hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn’t experienced loss," she wrote.

She continued, “Learning to let go and understand we are in a nature system that is not always benevolent, has been a difficult and important lesson for me.”