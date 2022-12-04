Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec Baldwin may be ready to tap out at seven kids.

According to PEOPLE, Hilaria will reveal in an "Extra" interview airing on Monday, Dec. 5, that she’s likely done having children after welcoming her seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, with Alec in Sept. 2022.

“I would say that we’re done, but I said we were done with six,” she said. “And yeah, I would say hopefully we’re done.”

Hilaria, 38, went on to make a scissor motion with her fingers, adding, “But Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen.”

The couple, who have been married since June 2012, have seven children together: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 20 months–who they welcomed via surrogate–and Ilaria, 10 weeks.

Alec, 64, also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger whom he was married to from 1993 to 2002.

Hilaria shared the first photo of the family of nine in early Oct., posting the sweet group snap to Instagram. The couple sat side-by-side on a bench at the foot of their bed surrounded by their children, with Hilaria holding baby Ilaria.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the post. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved.”

To mark their first Thanksgiving as a family of nine, she also shared a less polished photo of the Baldwin crew on Instagram in Nov. that captured the true essence of life with young children. The snap featured the couple and their seven children— not a single member of the Baldwins appeared ready for the photo.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," she wrote in the caption. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."

Shortly after welcoming their seventh child together, Hilaria posted a video of their newborn daughter on Instagram.

In the caption, she shared a touching sentiment about their similar names and their meaning, explaining, “Our names mean ‘happy’ and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me.”

“I named you in honor of happiness and the mothers in our family who came before you," she added later in the caption. “Our name means happy in all languages. A few letters different here and there…same meaning. Hija mía, sometimes we have to lean into happiness, choose the warm and supportive people, because there are so many, and dial down the negativity to absorb as little of it as possible.”

In April 2022, Alec addressed his ever-growing family on social media and the reason why he and his wife of a decade continue to have more children. The former “30 Rock” star posted a short video on Instagram of one of his youngest children giggling at the camera.

"Being a parent is the ultimate journey," he wrote in the caption.