‘Euphoria’ show creator remembers late Angus Cloud, 25, says he struggled with ‘addiction and depression’

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

As the world mourns the early death of Angus Cloud at the age of 25, the man who created the show that made the actor a household name is speaking out.

Sam Levinson, the creator of "Euphoria" — where Cloud found success portraying Fez, a drug dealer with a heart of gold — spoke out on July 31.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," Levinson wrote in a statement obtained by NBC News. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Cloud's representative confirmed the young man died at his family's home in Oakland, California, on July 31.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family said a the statement, adding that Cloud had laid his father to rest the week before and "intensely struggled with this loss."

His family added that Cloud had been "open about his battle with mental health."

NBC News learned that Cloud had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest. The actor had been staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.

Additionally, in his family's statement, they said: "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” his family concluded in their statement.

In addition to Levinson, other cast members from "Euphoria" expressed similar sentiments. HBO, the network behind the show, tweeted a statement with condolences.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the tweet reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”