‘Euphoria’ cast, other celebs pay tribute to late Angus Cloud

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Angus Cloud is being remembered by those who knew and cared for him.

The “Euphoria” actor died at the age of 25 at his family’s home in Oakland, California, NBC News confirmed on July 31. The news of his death came a week after his father’s death, Cloud’s family said in a statement.

Cloud was best known for his role as Fezco in the HBO drama, which has run for two seasons and has a third on the way. Amid news of his death, the cast of “Euphoria” paid tribute to their fellow co-star, remembering their time with the late star.

The show's creator, Sam Levinson, remembered the actor in a statement provided to NBC News.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.," Levinson said. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Javon Walton, who portrayed Cloud’s on-screen brother Ashtray, shared a photo of the two on his Instagram hugging. He wrote, “rest easy brother.”

He also posted a photo of the two on his Instagram story, writing, “forever family.”

Javon Walton pays tribute to his on-screen brother. Instagram story/Javon Walton

Storm Reid, who portrays Zendaya’s on-screen little sister, Gia Bennett, shared a scene on her Instagram story where Fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow) are laughing and sitting on the couch.

“The tears just won’t stop,” she wrote on the clip.

Storm Reid shared a scene from the hits show in Cloud's honor. Instagram story/Storm Reid

Drake, who is an executive producer on "Euphoria," also shared a photo of Cloud on his Instagram story.

"Good soul," the rapper wrote alongside the photo, adding a teary emoji and a dove.

Drake expressed his condolences after the death of Angus Cloud. Instagram story/Drake

The show’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, profile shared a statement.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family,” the statement reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Chloe Bailey tweeted: “wow angus cloud gone too soon..rest in peace angel.”

Questlove posted a photo of Cloud on his Instagram, writing: “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud"

"West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler tweeted a touching tribute.

After the unlikely friendship that formed between Fez and Lexi, Season Two of “Euphoria” ended with Fez getting ready to attend her play when mayhem ensued. His brother, Ashtray, had a shootout with the police from their home, subsequently getting shot. In the midst of the chaos, Fez was also shot in the stomach and then arrested.

While speaking with Variety following the season finales, Cloud said that he didn’t know if Fez would return for the third season. “They haven’t really told me yet,” he said, leaving it up to show creator Sam Levinson.

In the statement Cloud’s family released, they wrote, in part, that they hope the world remembers him “for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”