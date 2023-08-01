What happened to Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ character before the actor’s sudden death

Angus Cloud, who became a rising star in Hollywood after landing a leading role on “Euphoria” in 2019, died on July 31, his family confirmed in a statement to NBC News. He was 25.

Cloud played Fezco, better known as Fez, on the hit HBO series. The teen was a lovable but troubled drug dealer who instantly became a fan favorite as viewers watched his storyline unfold over two seasons.

Following the news of his death, many fans shared some of their most cherished Fez moments on social media, including scenes from what now mark Cloud’s final appearances on the show.

Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow as Fez and Lexi in Season Two of HBO's "Euphoria" Eddy Chen / HBO

In the Season Two finale, which aired February 2022, the potential romance between Fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow) seemed to turn a corner.

For most of the season, the friends became closer as they sang Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” together and envisioned their futures. During one flashback scene in the finale, Fez opened up to Lexi, sharing his dream of building a life like the picture-perfect family in “Little House on the Prairie.”

He planned to attend Lexi’s play in the episode but was derailed after his younger brother Ashtray’s (Javon Walton) violent side took over. Ashtray killed Custer (Tyler Chase) and the SWAT team arrived at the brothers’ home just as Fez was leaving for the play with a bouquet of roses and an encouraging note in hand.

Ashtray barricaded himself in the bathroom and fired multiple bullets at the officers outside. Fez, pleading to help his brother, was hit in the stomach by a stray bullet. Ashtray appeared to be fatally wounded in the shootout.

As for Fez, he was taken into custody, unable to tell Lexi why he was a no-show.

Cloud chatted with Variety about the finale and revealed he had sensed a budding “vibe” between Fez and Lexi. He also shared what Fez’s note to Lexi said.

“It was just, like, a congratulations,” he told the publication. “Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot. So I think the letter was just being like, 'Yo, good job for f—ing doing you.'"

Speaking about the overwhelming support he had received from “Euphoria” fans since the beginning, he said the reaction was a “surprise” to him.

“I don’t expect too much from anything or anybody,” he explained.

He was unsure if he would return for Season Three, but he had previously shared news about the show’s renewal on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggesting that he planned to come back.

The show’s official account tweeted condolences to Cloud’s family after reports of his death.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the statement said. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The third installment of “Euphoria” has been delayed and Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, told Deadline in a May interview that fans should expect an even longer break in between seasons due to the writers. (The SAG-AFTRA strike began after the interview.)

“We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with (Creator Sam Levinson), who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on ‘Idol,’” she said at the time.