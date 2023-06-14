Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott gets married with Hailie Mathers as her bridesmaid

Eminem’s oldest daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, is now a married woman.

The 30-year-old said “I do” to her longtime love, Matt Moeller, in a Detroit ceremony on June 9 with sister Hailie Jade Mathers was by her side.

Scott shared the celebratory news and pictures from their nuptials on Instagram on June 12.

She uploaded a carousel of photos from their special day, starting with three romantic snaps of the bride and groom kissing on a rooftop and in an elevator.

In another picture, the newlyweds smiled as they showed off their wedding bands to the camera.

The couple posed in between the bridesmaids, including Hailie Jade Mathers, and groomsmen in the final photo.

The bride and groom in a screen grab from a video. Alaina Scott / Instagram

Scott wore a mermaid-style dress that featured sheer sleeves, multiple tiers and a lengthy train. She also donned a tiara and dramatic veil. Her husband sported a white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie.

Meanwhile, Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, and the rest of the wedding party were dressed in black dresses and suits, adhering to what appeared to be a black-and-white theme.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” Scott wrote in the caption and included a white heart emoji. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

She added a red heart before tagging all the businesses and people who helped make her dream wedding a reality.

In a second post, she showed off her sparkler, again, as she was getting ready for her big day. The video then cut to a clip of Scott, now dressed in her wedding gown, planting a kiss on Moeller.

“Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller,” she captioned the video with a champagne bottle emoji. She set Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” as the soundtrack for the post.

In her Instagram story, Scott shared more details about their nuptials. She posted a video of the elaborate table design for their wedding reception.

“A moment for the table of my dreams,” she said. “125 of our favorite people.” She said all the guests enjoyed “dinner under the stars.”

In a second Instagram story, she revealed that her wedding dress was custom made.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, did not appear in any of the wedding photos. TODAY.com has reached out to Eminem’s rep for a comment.

Scott and Moeller got engaged in December 2021 after dating for seven years. In July 2021, she penned a sweet post celebrating their love story in honor of their anniversary.

“While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same — you are my favorite person,” Scott wrote at the time. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY.”

The “Lose Yourself” rapper adopted Scott when she was a child. Scott’s mom, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott. Dawn Scott died in 2016.

The 50-year-old artist shares Hailie Jade Mathers with Kim Scott. He is also a parent to 21-year-old Stevie Laine Mathers. He also adopted his youngest child, whom Kim Scott welcomed with a previous partner.

In March 2020, Eminem gushed about being a dad during his appearance on the podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.”

Speaking about his now 27-year-old daughter, he said, “She’s made me proud for sure.”

He added that Scott was “pretty much like a daughter” to him.

“So when I think about my accomplishments like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids,” he shared on the podcast.

The proud dad will soon get to see another one of his daughters walk down the aisle.

In February, Hailie Jade Mathers announced her engagement to Evan McClintock on Instagram. She shared a few photos of her fiancé getting down on one knee.

“Casual weekend recap…” she captioned the snaps. “I love you @evanmcclintock11.”