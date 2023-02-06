Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade announces her engagement: ‘Casual weekend recap’

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is getting married.

The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host, 27, announced her engagement to longtime love Evan McClintock Feb. 6 on Instagram. Mathers shared several images from McClintock's romantic proposal, which were taken by Erika Christine Photography.

In one of the pics, McClintock bows down on one knee as he presents Mathers with an engagement ring. In another, the couple pop open a bottle of champagne.

"casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," Mathers wrote alongside the photos.

Mathers and McClintock have been linked to each other for several years, although Mathers has been careful to keep their romance out of the public eye.

However, on Feb. 15, 2022, she posted a pic on Instagram of her and McClintock sharing a steamy kiss. "Yesterday & everyday," she captioned it.

She posted another photo of her and McClintock in July 2021. "I rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you," she wrote.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shares Hailie Jade with ex-wife Kim Scott.

In March 2020, the rapper gushed about his daughter while he was a guest on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.” “She’s made me proud for sure,” he said of Hailie Jade, who graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a degree in psychology.

Hailie Jade Mathers joined the "Lose Yourself" rapper when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022.

The father-daughter duo wore matching black leather jackets to the star-studded ceremony.

Just months before, Hailie Jade Mathers shared memories of growing up as the daughter of one of the world's most famous rappers during the July 2022 debut episode of her podcast.

Mathers and a childhood friend recalled joining Eminem on tour when they were kids — which resulted in a magical day spent at Disney World.

“We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he was working the whole time. But he set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had, like, the dresses waiting for us," recalled Mathers.

