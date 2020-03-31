Eminem says raising kids is one of his 'greatest accomplishments'

Eminem is one proud dad!

While the rapper has starred in movies, sold millions of albums and even won an Academy Award for "Best Original Song," he said one of his proudest accomplishments is "being able to raise kids."

Eminem, 47, was a guest on "Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson" earlier this month, where he gushed about his daughter Hailie, 24.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"She’s made me proud for sure,” Eminem said of his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers.

Hailie graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a degree in psychology. Her proud dad also mentioned that she worked hard to earn a 3.9 GPA.

Eminem said it "definitely is crazy" how much his little girl has now grown up. Not only that, but she also has a boyfriend and is "doing good," he added.

Hailie shared a selfie on Instagram last week and encouraged her followers to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eminem also helped raise his niece, Alaina Marie Mathers, 26. He added she is “pretty much like a daughter to me.” Alaina’s late mother was the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Eminem also adopted Whitney Scott Mathers, 17, his ex-wife’s daughter from another relationship.

While his kids did grow up in a wealthy home, Eminem said he always tried to keep them "grounded."

“So when I think about my accomplishments like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids," he said.