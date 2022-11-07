Eminem makes a rare public appearance with daughter Hailie Jade Mathers

Eminem made a rare public appearance with his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, when he was inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5.

The father-daughter pair attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The bearded rapper, 50, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, wore a black shirt and black leather jacket with a black cap and large gold chain around his neck. His daughter sat beside him in a matching black leather jacket.

Rapper and producer Dr. Dre, Eminem's longtime friend and collaborator, inducted Eminem into the institution. According to Billboard, Dre revealed in his speech that his colleagues in the music industry tried to stop him from producing Eminem's 1999 major label debut "The Slim Shady LP," because they failed to recognize the rapper's talent.

“I knew that his gifts were undeniable,” Dre said during his speech. “Each of us was what the other one needed — and I was willing to bet my entire career on it.”

Hailie Jade Mathers opened up about her memories of growing up with her famous father on the debut episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast in July.

During the episode, Mathers and a childhood friend shared stories of traveling with the "Lose Yourself" rapper on his tour bus.

"It’s so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal.’ Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool,'" said Mathers.

The pair also recalled joining Eminem on one memorable trip to Florida.

"We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he was working the whole time. But he set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had, like, the dresses waiting for us," said Mathers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Nov. 19 on HBO.