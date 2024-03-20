“Love Is Blind” star Chelsea Blackwell is “mortified” after Travis Kelce did an impression of her.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attempted to convince his big brother, Jason Kelce, that he should watch the Netflix reality show, before poking fun at the Season Six contestant.

“Jason, you have to watch ‘Love Is Blind,’” Travis Kelce said on the March 20 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“It is the worst trash ever. It’s worse than ‘Catching Kelce’ but it is so f------ good. Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl,” he continued, as a photo of Blackwell popped up. “And just hear her.”

Jason Kelce replied, “I’m not watching,” with Travis Kelce begging his brother to become part of the “Love Is Blind” fandom.

Travis Kelce then impersonated Blackwell by changing his voice and saying, “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?”

Blackwell was made aware of Travis Kelce’s comments about her and decided to address them in a TikTok.

“I just got the most mortifying news,” she said in her TikTok after landing in Nashville. “I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me.”

The reality star said that the NFL pro now knows her as the “whining like a baby back b----.” Blackwell sighed and then sent a message to Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift.

“If you’re watching it with him, please stop,” she concluded with a laugh.

Blackwell also replied to the “New Heights” Instagram video in which the athlete impersonates her.

“Help Travis convince Jason to watch Love is Blind 🙏😭,” the caption reads.

Blackwell, on her end, commented, “JASON. I repeat…don’t do it 😂.”

The flight attendant is best known for making comments to her fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell that she looked like Megan Fox. While in her pod, she told Presnell that she gets told “all the time” that she looks like the actor because “I have dark hair and blue eyes.”

While she said she didn’t see the resemblance, he was seemingly impressed that she could look like Fox. Many fans took that comment as the deciding factor for Presnell to choose Blackwell.

When they finally met in person after becoming engaged, Presnell said he felt like she lied to him about how she looked.

“She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that,” he told the camera.

Following the show, Blackwell made videos addressing the situation and even said she apologized to Fox for the comparisons. Since then, she's taken a lighthearted approach to the backlash she's received from her comments and the way she was portrayed on "Love Is Blind."