Behati Prinsloo shows off her growing bump for third baby with Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is showing off pics of her growing baby bump.

The Victoria's Secret model, 34, who's expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, 43, shared four photos of her pregnancy in her Instagram story on Dec. 27 .

The first two pictures, both selfies, show Prinsloo wearing bikinis while showing off her small pregnancy bump. “Then,” she captioned the first of the photos.

A third pic finds the model posing on the beach in loose-fitting pants as she lifts up her shirt so one of her daughters can touch her baby bump.

Prinsloo's final photo, another selfie, shows her posing naked with a strategically placed smartphone and cartoon leaf to show off her much larger baby bump. "Now," she captioned the shot.

@behatiprinsloo via Instagram

The Namibia-born beauty already shares two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, with her Maroon 5 rocker husband. The couple tied the knot at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2014.

Prinsloo's latest pregnancy photos come more than three months after Levine was embroiled in a scandal in September.

On Sept. 20, Instagram model Sumner Stroh created a since-deleted TikTok video claiming she had an affair with the musician and sharing messages between them. Levine addressed the rumors in his Instagram stories, admitting that his online behavior with other women had "crossed the line."

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in a message to his followers at the time.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he continued.

The “She Will Be Loved” singer went on to say that he had been "naive and stupid" to jeopardize his marriage to Prinsloo with his behavior.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he wrote. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”