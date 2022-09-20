Adam Levine addresses cheating rumors, says he ‘used poor judgment’

After an Instagram model created a TikTok video claiming she had an affair with Maroon 5's Adam Levine, the singer took to social media on Sept. 20, breaking his silence for the first time on the subject.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY king of flirtatious manner," Levine posted on his Instagram stories.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he continued.

The statement Levine posted to his Instagram stories. adamlevine via Instagram

The "She Will Be Loved" musician said all he cares about are his wife, Behati Prinsloo Levine, who is reportedly pregnant with the couple's third child, and his family.

"To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he wrote. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Model Sumner Stroh posted a video Sept. 19 to TikTok that has garnered more than 15 million views. In the video, she claimed she and Levine had had an affair.

In a second video posted later in the day, she said she was under the impression that Levine's marriage was over and that he and his wife were "keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press."