Behati Prinsloo is all smiles in video showing off baby bump in wake of Adam Levine scandal

Behati Prinsloo is all about embracing the baby bump.

Prinsloo showed off her bump in a short video on her Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 15. In the clip, she donned a strappy black mid-length dress that cut just above her ankles as she posed in the mirror. The expecting mother completed the look with a pair of black combat boots and simple accessories.

At first, she shared the front view of her outfit before turning to the side, revealing her growing bump. The model smiled as she stood to the side before placing a hand on the small of her back to accentuate the baby bump.

Behati Prinsloo posing on her Instagram story. Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

The social media moment comes weeks after cheating rumors spread about her husband of eight years, Adam Levine.

On Sept. 19, Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video on TikTok where she claimed that she had an affair with Levine.

The “Memories” singer’s alleged flirty direct messages became a popular topic in pop culture, becoming a meme on social media and serving as fodder for a recent “Saturday Night Live” sketch that roasted him and his DMs.

"Pitch Perfect" actor Adam Devine also released a funny statement on his Instagram amid Levine's cheating rumors to set the record straight about his marriage to actor Chloe Bridges.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," he said, before clarifying, "I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer."

The Maroon 5 frontman broke his silence on the claims, addressing the rumors in a statement on his Instagram story on Sept. 20.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote on social media. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued, writing that Prinsloo and his family are all he cares about. The couple share two children, daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with a third child on the way.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he concluded. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”