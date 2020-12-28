Behati Prinsloo is showing off the wedding reception dress she wore when she tied the knot with Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

The 32-year-old Victoria's Secret recently tried on the Alexander Wang-designed gown again and shared a photo of it to her Instagram Story. "Still fits," she wrote across the image.

Behati Prinsloo shared a recent photo of her trying on her 2014 wedding reception gown designed by Alexander Wang. @behatiprinsloo / Instagram

Prinsloo wore a custom wedding dress by Marchesa during the couple's 2014 wedding ceremony at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico, and later celebrated in Wang's sleeveless sleek white dress at their reception.

Though the pair have been tight-lipped about the details of their nuptials, Prinsloo was inspired by Instagram's "Post a Picture Of ..." trend to give fans a peek of the Wang creation. One of the trend's prompts ask Instagram users to share the most recent pic on their smartphones. For Prinsloo, that meant sharing the pic of her wearing the stunning gown again.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in February 2017. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In smaller text in the corner of the image, Prinsloo shared a candid detail about the dress.

"Adam ripped it so I could dance better," she wrote.

The model also included an image from the couple's big day in her Instagram Stories, calling it the "favorite" pic from their wedding. The photo shows the pair sharing an emotional embrace and staring into each other's eyes.

The Namibian-born beauty, who shares two daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 2, with Levine, revealed in Oct. 2018 that she fell for the rocker the moment they first met — which happened "weeks and weeks" after communicating over email.

"We felt like we knew each other," Prinsloo explained. "It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant kind of back and forth," she said during an episode of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Earlier this year, fans were thrilled for the couple after they mistook a photo on Prinsloo's Instagram for an ultrasound image. Turns out, the model wasn't pregnant, and the pic was the product of a mischievous toddler.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," Prinsloo wrote as a correction on the image. "Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy."

"It’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!" she added.