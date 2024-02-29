Brittany Cartwright reveals she and Jax Taylor are 'taking time apart': 'Pray for us'

Brittany Cartwright says she is not currently living under the same roof as her husband, Jax Taylor, after the two weathered a “particularly rough year.”

In the Feb. 29 episode of their shared podcast “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany,” Cartwright, 35, disclosed that she and Taylor, 44, made the decision to hit the pause button on their marriage.

Cartwright and Taylor from their spinoff series "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky," which ran for a single season. Tommy Garcia / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she explained towards the end of the podcast episode, which featured Cartwright and Michelle Lally. “I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still very hard to talk about.

“And I’m taking things one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds. But right now, my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz,” Cartwright said of her son, whom she shares with Taylor. “I love you guys. Pray for us, and everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

The couple welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi, their first child, in April 2021.

Cartwright's rep declined request for comment. TODAY.com has reached out to Taylor's rep for comment.

Taylor and Cartwright have been together since 2015 and were married in 2019. The ups and downs of their relationship — marked by betrayals and heated confrontations — played out before the cameras of “Vanderpump Rules” across multiple seasons.

Earlier this year, Bravo announced that Taylor and Cartwright will appear in a new spinoff series called “The Valley,” which will follow the couple and a group of friends as they “trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”