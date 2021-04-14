'Vanderpump Rules' stars Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor welcome 1st child together

After nine months, Brittany Cartwright can finally get a drink at SUR someday soon!

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 32, welcomed her first child with husband Jax Taylor to the world on Monday.

"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," Cartwright posted on Instagram. "Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! 😭🥰💙- Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! 💙"

Taylor shared the same photo and echoed his wife's sentiments in the caption, writing that "never in my life thought it was going to be like this ... it's 10,000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in."

Taylor added that he doesn't think he's ever been as happy as he is right now.

"Everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message," he wrote. "I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god."

Taylor also congratulated his "absolutely amazing" wife who didn't have an easy pregnancy.

"I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again," he wrote. "She is our families rock. We are so in love 💜"

Baby Cruz is their first child together but he's been a long time coming. Back in April 2020, the couple told E! News they were “hoping to get a quarantine baby out of this," and after learning she was pregnant, Cartwright told People that they'd been trying for months.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" she told the outlet. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

At the same time, Taylor said he hoped he would make a good dad.

"I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions," he told People. "My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

The two new parents also tagged their infant son's new account in their birth announcements. Despite having zero posts and being only one day old, @littlebabycauchi has 80,000 followers as of Tuesday night.

Both Taylor and Cartwright won't be returning to "Vanderpump Rules" for the show's ninth season. In a December post, Taylor wrote that they're taking "time to focus on our growing family."