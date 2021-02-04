Neil Patrick Harris shares update on David Burtka's 'intensive,' 7-hour spinal surgery

Neil Patrick Harris is giving fans a positive health update about his husband, David Burtka, after Burtka underwent a "fairly intensive" seven-hour spinal surgery this week.

The former "How I Met Your Mother" star, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of Burtka, 45, smiling in a neck brace as he gives a thumbs up from his hospital bed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City on Wednesday.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well," Harris wrote in his caption.

"It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings — hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up," he continued.

The former "Doogie Howser, M.D." included an emotional message to his recovering husband in his caption.

"I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me," he wrote, adding, "And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. ❤️❤️🙏🏼 @nyphospital."

Harris also shared a hilarious video of his heavily medicated hubby that found him speaking directly to fans.

"Yo, yo, yo. I'm bringing —this is the new fashions for 2021. I'm going to bedazzle it when I get out of here," a clearly groggy Burtka says while motioning to his neck brace.

The camera then pans to giggling Harris, who explains, "He's going in and out of lucidness."

David Burtka, left, and Neil Patrick Harris, right, married in 2014 after 10 years of dating. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

In his caption, Harris wrote, "A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this... but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital #morphine."

Harris and Burtka tied the knot in 2014 after a decade of dating. The couple share 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.